China strengthens seed industry IP protection

(ECNS) -- China has stepped up intellectual property protection in the seed industry through legal, judicial and administrative measures, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Monday.

The 2021 Seed Law amendment expanded plant variety protection and introduced an essentially derived variety system.

In 2025, the State Council revised regulations to clarify implementation procedures.

Enforcement campaigns have been conducted for six consecutive years, revoking more than 4,000 problematic varieties and issuing over 100 cases on rights protection.

A national testing system has also been established with 27 centers across the country.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)