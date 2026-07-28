Tuesday Jul 28, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China strengthens seed industry IP protection

2026-07-27 19:22:09Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has stepped up intellectual property protection in the seed industry through legal, judicial and administrative measures, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Monday.

The 2021 Seed Law amendment expanded plant variety protection and introduced an essentially derived variety system.

In 2025, the State Council revised regulations to clarify implementation procedures.

Enforcement campaigns have been conducted for six consecutive years, revoking more than 4,000 problematic varieties and issuing over 100 cases on rights protection.

A national testing system has also been established with 27 centers across the country.

 

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]