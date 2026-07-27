Guangxi builds China-ASEAN legal corpus to handle cross-border disputes

(ECNS) -- Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is developing a China-ASEAN legal industry corpus to support the resolution of cross-border commercial disputes, the Guangxi High People’s Court said.

The China-ASEAN legal industry corpus platform is launched. (Photo: China News Service)

The corpus, developed by the Guangxi Department of Justice and Guangxi Minzu University, can accurately identify and translate legal texts in Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian and other languages.

In a recent cross-border durian trade dispute involving Vietnam, the judge used the corpus to quickly search, compare and analyze relevant Vietnamese laws, and translate legal terms instantly.

The two parties reached a settlement on the spot.

Officials said the system reduces foreign law research from days to minutes, providing standardized and intelligent support to overcome language barriers and legal uncertainty.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)