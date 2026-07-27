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46 rescued, 16 still missing after vessel sinks in South China Sea

2026-07-27 16:38:59Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Maritime search and rescue operations are underway in the South China Sea after a foreign-flagged ship encountered distress and sank in the waters on Sunday. 

A Vietnamese-registered vessel sank in the South China Sea on Saturday. Information from the Ministry of Transport shows Chinese rescue forces have pulled 45 survivors from the sea, while Vietnamese rescuers saved one more, bringing the total number of rescued people to 46.

Sixteen individuals remain unaccounted for as search efforts continue.

(By Hlene Mo, intern Xu Wenda)

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