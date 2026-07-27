Grape festival boosts rural tourism in East China's Wuxi

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Grape Culture Carnival and Digital Countryside Market opened Saturday in Hongshan, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, showcasing the area's 30-year grape-growing tradition.

A grape greenhouse in Hongshan, Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Quan)

Hongshan has 166 hectares of vineyards producing 2,400 metric tons annually. The festival featured 60 booths across four zones, including tastings from 50 growers, farm produce, cultural products and co-branded items.

Visitors pick grapes at a vineyard in Hongshan, Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Quan)

Highlights included "Qituantuan," a plush toy inspired by local specialties, and grape-flavored drinks launched with coffee brands. Young returnees promoted grapes via livestreams, expanding sales channels.

Ripe grapes hang on vines in a greenhouse in Hongshan, Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Quan)

The event also offered folk music, interactive shows and links to nearby attractions such as the Hongshan Ruins Museum and Lianghong Wetland Park. Authorities said they will continue developing "grape plus" cultural IP to integrate agriculture, culture and tourism.

(By Tang Yuxian)