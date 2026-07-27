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Malaysia's Cheam June Wei wins men's singles at Lin Dan Badminton Cup

2026-07-27 15:55:03Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS)— Malaysian shuttler Cheam June Wei claimed the men’s singles title as the 2026 Lin Dan Cup Badminton Open concluded Sunday in Chenzhou, central China’s Hunan Province. 

Cheam defeated China's Zhao Junpeng 2-1 in a tense final. He took the first game with a six-point lead; Zhao rallied to win the second, but Cheam held his composure in the decider to seal victory.

The Kawasaki Chocolate 88D Team won the mixed team title, edging the Shenmu Yuyue Team 2-1.

More than 1,300 players from 11 countries and regions competed across men’s singles, mixed team and youth events.

Launched in 2020, the Lin Dan Cup has become a major tournament bearing the name of China's two-time Olympic champion. 

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)

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