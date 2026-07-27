(ECNS) -- In Jianxi Township, Mingguang City, Anhui Province, selenium-rich volcanic soil has helped build a thriving wormwood industry, stretching from cultivation and processing to wellness and tourism.

Visitors view wormwood-based products at an exhibition in Mingguang City, east China's Anhui Province, on July 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Qiang)

The township, with a wormwood-growing history dating back to the Ming Dynasty, is now one of China's six major bases, ranking third nationwide and first in Anhui. Output value reached 1.5 billion yuan ($209 million) last year, with 2,000 hectares under cultivation.

Local enterprises have introduced standardized practices, with national technical regulations for wormwood cultivation taking effect in May. Processing ranges from moxa sticks and wellness products to pharmaceutical-grade lines, while moxibustion services have expanded to 133 village clinics. The city hospital integrates wormwood into chronic disease care, treating about 160 patients daily.

Mingguang Mayor Tian Haisong said the city will continue upgrading the industry through deeper processing and broader applications, making wormwood a pillar of rural revitalization. Volcanic soil fuels wormwood boom in Anhui.

(By Tang Yuxian)