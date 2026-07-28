Computing power demand drives profit surge at China's industrial firms

(ECNS) -- Profits at China's major industrial enterprises rose 18.7% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, reaching 3.95 trillion yuan ($550 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

Electronics led the surge, with profits up 96.9% as artificial intelligence integration fueled demand for computing power. Computer manufacturing profits jumped nearly 690%, integrated circuits soared more than 2,500%, and semiconductor devices rose 31%.

The raw materials manufacturing sector also recorded rapid profit growth. Profits in the sector rose 71.7% year on year in the first half, contributing 8.8 percentage points to the overall growth. Driven by rising prices in the petroleum industry chain, the petroleum processing sector returned to profitability, while the chemical industry saw profits grow 67.8%.

Chief statistician Yu Weining attributed the gains to robust production and recovering prices. Economist Pang Ming said the electronics sector's performance highlights the impact of AI and high-end equipment demand across industries.

(By Tang Yuxian)