China to expand support for people with autism in next five years

(ECNS) -- China will step up support for people with autism over the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), expanding early screening and intervention services for children, an official said on Monday.

The measures are part of China's broader efforts to improve services for people with disabilities over the next five years. They include a nationwide initiative to establish life-cycle support for people with autism, covering early screening and diagnosis, rehabilitation, and education, Zhou Changkui, chairperson of the Board of Executive Directors of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, said.

Zhou noted that China will expand support for people with autism by introducing standardized screening, diagnosis and early intervention services for children aged 0 to 6.

According to the official, the country will ensure every city-level region is equipped to provide rehabilitation services for children with autism, while encouraging provincial capitals and larger cities to establish specialized schools to better meet their educational needs.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by difficulties in social interaction, restricted interests and repetitive behaviors.

(By Kira)