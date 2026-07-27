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Profits of China's major industrial firms up 18.7 pct in H1

2026-07-27 14:09:07Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Workers assemble embodied intelligent robots in Beijing, June 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
Workers assemble embodied intelligent robots in Beijing, June 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

(ECNS) -- Profits of China’s major industrial firms rose 18.7% year on year in the first half of 2026, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Industrial enterprises above designated size, defined as those with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan ($2.95 million), recorded combined profits of 3.95 trillion yuan from January to June, according to the data.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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