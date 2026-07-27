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Over 800 officials, professionals arrive in Xinjiang for 3-year assistance mission

2026-07-27 13:50:16Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Over 800 selected officials and professionals from more than 130 central central departments and organizations on Sunday arrived in UrumqI, capital of Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, to commence their three-year assistance mission in the westernmost area of the country.

A pre-service training will be held from July 27 to August 2 to help them get familiar with local conditions. More than 7,400 personnel sent by paired-up provinces and cities supporting Xinjiang, had taken up their posts by the end of May 2026.

The national pair-aid Xinjiang program launched in 1997 has so far mobilized over 30,000 dedicated personnel over 12 batches to support the region’s steady, inclusive development.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)
(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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