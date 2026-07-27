Over 800 officials, professionals arrive in Xinjiang for 3-year assistance mission

(ECNS) -- Over 800 selected officials and professionals from more than 130 central central departments and organizations on Sunday arrived in UrumqI, capital of Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, to commence their three-year assistance mission in the westernmost area of the country.

A pre-service training will be held from July 27 to August 2 to help them get familiar with local conditions. More than 7,400 personnel sent by paired-up provinces and cities supporting Xinjiang, had taken up their posts by the end of May 2026.

The national pair-aid Xinjiang program launched in 1997 has so far mobilized over 30,000 dedicated personnel over 12 batches to support the region’s steady, inclusive development.