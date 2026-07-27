Forest fire in Sichuan under control, no casualties reported

(ECNS) -- A forest fire that broke out Sunday afternoon on Yuping Mountain in Liujiang Town, Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, has been taken under control, according to local authorities.

A forest fire breaks out on Yuping Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Fang Min)

The fire was reported at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Yuping Mountain management station of the Hongya State-owned Forest Farm.

Local emergency response teams, fire and forestry departments, as well as personnel from Liujiang Town and the state-owned forest farm, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

No casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Yuping Mountain is located 30 kilometers southwest of Hongya County and 15 kilometers from the ancient town of Liujiang. It stretches 11 kilometers with an average altitude of 1,200 meters.

The mountain is covered by over 2,000 hectares of plantation forest, with a forest coverage rate of 98.6%.

(By Tang Yuxian)