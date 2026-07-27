China's natural gas market stays stable despite global price surge

(ECNS) -- China’s natural gas market remained broadly stable in the first half of 2026 despite a sharp rise in international gas prices, the National Energy Administration said Saturday, citing the China Natural Gas Development Report (2026).

Domestic natural gas output reached 133 billion cubic meters, up about 1.6% from a year earlier. Imports fell 3.5% to 57.38 million metric tons, with liquefied natural gas imports down 5.8%. Estimated consumption rose 1.1% to 213 billion cubic meters.

Urban gas use grew steadily, while natural gas demand in the transport sector was boosted by LNG-powered heavy-duty trucks. Gas use for power generation was broadly unchanged. Industrial consumption fell, while use in the chemicals and fertilizer sectors edged down.

The report expects the global gas market to remain tight in the second half, with international prices likely to fluctuate at relatively high levels. China’s full-year natural gas consumption is forecast at 435 billion cubic meters, up about 1%, while domestic production is expected to continue growing.