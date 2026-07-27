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China's 2026 summer box office surpasses 5.7 billion yuan

2026-07-27 10:15:16Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
The creative team of the breakout Chaoshan-dialect film Dear You is at a press conference held in Kuala Lumpur, July 4, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yuying)
The creative team of the breakout Chaoshan-dialect film Dear You is at a press conference held in Kuala Lumpur, July 4, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yuying)

(ECNS) -- China’s 2026 summer box revenue, including presales, surpassed 5.7 billion yuan (about 840 million U.S. dollars) as of Monday, data showed. Total box office revenue for 2026, including presales, has exceeded 21.4 billion yuan.

More than 120 domestic and international films are scheduled for release this summer, spanning genres from historical drama and action to animation and science fiction.

Comedy has been a major draw. The animated comedy All Wishes Come True has earned over 600 million yuan in eight days, while Kung Fu Soccer has grossed more than 1.9 billion yuan. Meanwhile, Dear You has topped 2.1 billion yuan worldwide.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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