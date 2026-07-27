Chinese shuttlers claim two golds as 2026 China Open badminton concludes

(ECNS) -- Chinese shuttlers claimed two gold medals as the 2026 China Open badminton tournament concluded on Sunday in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu province.

In the mixed doubles final, an all-Chinese clash saw Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui defeat Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping in three games (25-23, 20-22, 21-15) to claim their first mixed doubles title of the season.

Top seeds Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning defended their women's doubles title with a straight-game victory with a 21-14, 21-19 vicotry over Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto, securing their fourth title of the season.

In women's singles, Chen Yufei reached her first China Open final in eight years but fell to Japan's Yamaguchi Akane, settling for silver.

Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen won the men's singles title, while Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto claimed the men's doubles crown.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)