Landslide in Chongqing's Pengshui leaves 11 dead, 50 missing

(ECNS) -- A major landslide in Pengshui County, Chongqing, has left 11 people dead and 50 missing, according to local authorities.

The disaster struck at around 9 a.m. last Friday in Hanjia Subdistrict. As of Friday this week, 10 people were found injured, 11 confirmed dead and 50 remain unaccounted for.

Multiple professional rescue teams have been dispatched to the site, equipped with heavy machinery, life-detection devices and drones.

However, rescue efforts have been hampered by the massive volume of debris, large boulders, limited working space and unstable slopes. Authorities have resorted to controlled blasting and layer-by-layer excavation to push forward with the operation.

After multiple rounds of life detection and searches, no signs of life have been found.

Local authorities are now focusing on recovering remains, providing assistance to affected families and conducting safety assessments in surrounding areas.

A comprehensive inspection of geological hazards across the county is also underway.

(By Tang Yuxian)