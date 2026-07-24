China In Photos: Chinese mathematicians Deng Yu, Wang Hong awarded Fields Medals

Chinese mathematicians Deng Yu and Wang Hong were awarded the Fields Medals at the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians opened on Thursday, marking the first time Chinese mathematicians have won the prestigious honor.

At the opening ceremony of the congress, held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the International Mathematical Union announced that Deng won the medal for his work in partial differential equations (PDEs), while Wang won the medal for her work in harmonic analysis and geometric measure theory.