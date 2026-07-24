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China In Photos: Chinese teenagers lie to parents about holiday to secretly help flood victims

2026-07-23 17:03:06Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Luyao ECNS App Download
 

Two Shanghai teenagers who told their parents they were going on a graduation trip ended up making a 13-hour journey to Guangxi instead—to volunteer in flood relief efforts.

Having just completed the gaokao, China's national college entrance examination, 18-year-olds Wu Yulun and Xin Ziyu were planning a holiday. But on July 7, Wu came across an online appeal from the Nanning Young Volunteers Association for volunteers to support disaster relief in flood-hit areas.

Learning that volunteers were urgently needed to sort and transport relief supplies, the pair immediately changed their plans and headed to Hengzhou, Guangxi.

After a 13-hour train ride, they arrived late on July 9, paid for the trip and supplies out of their own pockets, and spent the following days helping distribute emergency aid to residents affected by the floods.

"We're nothing special," the teenagers said. They believe the real heroes are the rescuers and ordinary people who stood united and supported each other through the floods.

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