Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange completes first bonded delivery of polyester bottle chip futures

(ECNS) -- Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange has completed its first bonded delivery of polyester bottle chips.

A total of 330 metric tons of polyester bottle chips produced by a Fujian company were recently cleared through Quanzhou Comprehensive Bonded Zone and exported to Vietnam.

This marks the first bonded delivery of polyester bottle chip futures since the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fully launched the introduction of overseas traders to its polyester futures and options products.

According to the exchange, in 2025, China accounted for 40% of global exports of purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and polyester staple fiber, while polyester bottle chips made up 50% of global trade.

(By Kira)