2026 World AI Conference concludes with wide-ranging outcomes

(ECNS) -- The 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance concluded in Shanghai on Monday afternoon, wrapping up a four-day event that delivered a range of achievements.

Visitors queue up to enter an exhibition hall during the last day of t he 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai, July 20, 2026 .（Photo: China News Service）

The conference brought together 1,568 leading experts from China and abroad and featured 4,486 exhibits.

Both the number of exhibitors and the total exhibition area increased by more than one-third from the previous year.

During the conference, a series of major initiatives and outcomes were unveiled, including the launch of a strategic partnership to provide dedicated financial support for innovative enterprises through the “One-Stop Online Services and Benefits Without Application” mechanism.

The initiative also established an indicative credit line totaling 1.18 trillion yuan (about $148 billion) for innovative companies.

The conference also released a number of major reports and research findings on AI safety, covering topics including the risks associated with loss of control over AI agents and emergency response.

This year’s event expanded both the scale and format of its program, organizing nearly 160 forums as well as featured events.

Visitors look at exhibits on the last day of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai , July 20, 2026.（Photo: China News Service）

The conference also launched WAIC Academic, or WAICA, its first independently organized academic conference, and hosted a series of signature competitions.

More than 180 promising startup projects from China and overseas took part in centralized pitching sessions and showcases.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)