COMAC showcases civil aircraft lineup at 2026 Farnborough Airshow

(ECNS) -- The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) participated in the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow on Monday, presenting C909, C919 and C929 aircraft models.
The C909 regional jet, with a 90-seat configuration, is designed for hot-and-high conditions and short runways. It has been delivered to more than 10 customers and is currently operating commercially in China and Southeast Asia.
The C919 single-aisle narrow-body jet, configured for 190 seats, has been delivered to China Eastern Airlines, Air China and China Southern Airlines.
The 290-seat C929 wide-body aircraft remains in the design phase.
COMAC has also developed specialized variants of the C909, including a medical evacuation aircraft, firefighting aircraft, freighter, business jet and emergency command aircraft.
(By Tang Yuxian)