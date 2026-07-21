COMAC showcases civil aircraft lineup at 2026 Farnborough Airshow

(ECNS) -- The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) participated in the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow on Monday, presenting C909, C919 and C929 aircraft models.

COMAC participates in the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow on July 20, 2026. (Photo: COMAC)

The C909 regional jet, with a 90-seat configuration, is designed for hot-and-high conditions and short runways. It has been delivered to more than 10 customers and is currently operating commercially in China and Southeast Asia.

COMAC participates in the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow on July 20, 2026. (Photo: COMAC)

The C919 single-aisle narrow-body jet, configured for 190 seats, has been delivered to China Eastern Airlines, Air China and China Southern Airlines.

COMAC participates in the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow on July 20, 2026. (Photo: COMAC)

The 290-seat C929 wide-body aircraft remains in the design phase.

COMAC has also developed specialized variants of the C909, including a medical evacuation aircraft, firefighting aircraft, freighter, business jet and emergency command aircraft.

(By Tang Yuxian)