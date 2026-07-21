Chinese brands lead smart-car push as 23rd Changchun auto expo closes

(ECNS) -- The 23rd Changchun International Auto Expo closed Monday, with Chinese automakers taking center stage in the race for smart-driving technology as the industry shifts from conventional vehicles to intelligent mobile spaces.

The 23rd Changchun International Auto Expo opens in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on July 11, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Yao)

The six-day event in Changchun, capital of northeastern Jilin Province, drew 150,400 visitors and displayed 967 vehicles from 95 domestic and international brands. Of these, 580 were new-energy vehicles, accounting for 60% of the total, organizers said.

Chinese brands including BYD, NIO, Arcfox, and Hongqi made smart-driving and smart-cockpit systems their core exhibits, underscoring how intelligence has become the defining theme of this year's expo.

Automakers are now competing on intelligent experience rather than battery range or performance, turning cars into "smart mobile terminals," exhibitors said. Vehicles on display featured AI-powered cockpits, urban smart-driving assistance, and extreme-cold fast-charging technology.

Cross-boundary concept products tied to the low-altitude economy were also on show, reflecting the deep integration of automobiles and AI.

The expo coincided with the 70th anniversary of the rollout of China's first Jiefang truck. A series of commemorative events took place alongside it, including the 8th Hongqi Carnival and a summit forum on the high-quality development of China's auto industry.

Liu Yilin, vice president of the Changchun Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said the expo showcased a wide range of cutting-edge products and bore witness to the auto industry's historic leap from follower to leader.

(By Tang Yuxian)