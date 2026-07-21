Xizang's major economic indicators rank among top nationwide in H1

(ECNS) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region posted steady economic growth in the first half of 2026, with several key indicators ranking among the top nationwide, according to data released at a press conference in Lhasa on Monday.

The region's gross domestic product reached 155.55 billion yuan (about $21.66 billion) in the first half, a year-on-year increase of 6.3% at constant prices and 1.6 percentage points above the national average.

By sector, value added in the primary industry rose 8.1% to 7.93 billion yuan (about $1.10 billion), the secondary industry grew 10.3% to 64.69 billion yuan (about $9.01 billion), and the tertiary industry expanded 3.5% to 82.94 billion yuan (about $11.55 billion).

Value-added output at industrial enterprises above designated size climbed 20.9% year on year, ranking first nationwide and 15.5 percentage points above the national average.

Public finances also strengthened. General public budget revenue reached 20.86 billion yuan (about $2.91 billion), up 36.85% and the highest growth rate in the country, while expenditure totaled 160.14 billion yuan (about $22.30 billion), up 5.5% and second nationwide.

Retail sales of consumer goods totaled 47.40 billion yuan (about $6.60 billion), up 3.6% and third-highest nationwide.

Fixed-asset investment rose 1.7% over the period, with private investment climbing 15.7%.

Household incomes rose as well, with per capita disposable income reaching 14,406 yuan (about $2,006), up 7.8% and 2.6 percentage points above the national average.

(By Tang Yuxian)