Beijing's service robot output surges 230% in H1

(ECNS) -- Output of service robots in Beijing surged 230% in the first half of this year, leading strong growth in the city's high-end manufacturing sector, according to data released at a press conference on Monday in Beijing.

Industrial robots rose 75.5%, new energy vehicles increased 18.5%, and integrated circuits grew 17.8%.

In the first half, Beijing's industrial value-added output rose 3.4% year on year on a comparable basis. Among key sectors, the computer, communications and other electronic equipment manufacturing sector grew 28.5%, with integrated circuits up 92.1% and pharmaceutical manufacturing rose 6.1%.

Beijing's industrial exports reached 109.14 billion yuan (about $15.19 billion), up 6.3%. Automobile manufacturing and specialized equipment manufacturing grew 14.2% and 24.5%, respectively.

New commercial housing sales in Beijing reached 5.485 million square meters in the first half, up 2%. Residential sales accounted for 4.02 million square meters, up 14.1%, mainly driven by affordable housing.

Consumer prices in Beijing rose 0.7%, with goods prices up 0.8% and services up 0.6%. Producer prices fell 1.7%, while purchase prices fell 0.2%.

Per capita disposable income in the first half reached 47,290 yuan (about $6,582), up 4.8%. Urban residents averaged 50,877 yuan (about $7,081), up 4.5%; rural residents averaged 23,437 yuan (about $3,262), up 5.9%.

The press conference was held by the Information Office of Beijing Municipality, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics and the Survey Office of the National Bureau of Statistics.

(By Tang Yuxian)