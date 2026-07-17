China sees 20.4% rise in foreign-national entries in H1

(ECNS) -- China recorded 22.91 million entries by foreign nationals in the first half of 2026, up 20.4% from a year earlier, as expanded visa-free access and better services for international travelers took effect, according to the National Immigration Administration.
Shenzhen has seen especially strong growth since the summer travel season began. Arrivals from European countries through Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport rose 31.6% in June from a year earlier, the Shenzhen Airport Immigration Inspection Station said.
Foreign arrivals at the airport climbed more than 20.6%, while sightseeing and leisure travelers made up over 45.2% of the total and their numbers grew more than 25.7%.
As of Wednesday, the airport checkpoint had handled 1.03 million entries and exits by foreign nationals this year, a record for the period. It passed the one-million mark 71 days earlier than it did in 2025.
(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)