China sees 20.4% rise in foreign-national entries in H1

(ECNS) -- China recorded 22.91 million entries by foreign nationals in the first half of 2026, up 20.4% from a year earlier, as expanded visa-free access and better services for international travelers took effect, according to the National Immigration Administration.

A French woman experiences playing diabolo in Beijing on April 21, 2026. (File photo: China News Service)

Shenzhen has seen especially strong growth since the summer travel season began. Arrivals from European countries through Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport rose 31.6% in June from a year earlier, the Shenzhen Airport Immigration Inspection Station said.

Foreign arrivals at the airport climbed more than 20.6%, while sightseeing and leisure travelers made up over 45.2% of the total and their numbers grew more than 25.7%.

As of Wednesday, the airport checkpoint had handled 1.03 million entries and exits by foreign nationals this year, a record for the period. It passed the one-million mark 71 days earlier than it did in 2025.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)