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China's railway investment rises 2.1% in H1 as network expands

2026-07-17 11:48:58Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China’s railway fixed-asset investment reached 363.2 billion yuan ($53.5 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 2.1% year on year, China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Friday.  

Fuxing sleeper train C4381 departs from Xining Station in Qinghai Province for Golmud on July 10, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)
Fuxing sleeper train C4381 departs from Xining Station in Qinghai Province for Golmud on July 10, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

New openings included the Xi’an–Shiyan High-Speed Railway and Xi’an East Railway Station, completing the high-speed rail connection between Wuhan and Xi’an and strengthening transport links between central and northwestern China.

The Shandong section of the Xiong’an–Shangqiu High-Speed Railway entered operational testing, while integrated testing and commissioning began on several projects, including the Harbin–Yichun and Xi’an–Ankang high-speed railways. 

Construction also advanced on major corridors including the Chengdu–Chongqing Middle Line High-speed Railway and the Shanghai–Chongqing–Chengdu High-Speed Railway. Preparatory work continued on the planned electrification of the Golmud–Lhasa section of the Qinghai–Xizang Railway.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)

 

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