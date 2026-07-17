China unveils 2030 plan to strengthen agricultural weather services

(ECNS) - China's Meteorological Administration has issued a 2026-2030 plan to strengthen agricultural weather monitoring, forecasting and disaster prevention, as climate-related risks weigh increasingly on food production.

Announced this week, the plan sets out to markedly improve agricultural meteorological services by 2030, from short-, medium- and long-term disaster risk warnings to field-level forecasting at fine resolutions for key farming regions.

The program will also build a meteorological risk warning capability for global food security, automate most agricultural weather observations and create specialized databases for agricultural meteorological services, according to the administration.

Authorities plan to complete a new nationwide survey and zoning assessment of agricultural climate resources and to develop climate maps covering five major agricultural climate zones and 25 major crops.

The plan lays out 22 key tasks across five areas: stronger monitoring systems, better forecasting and warning services, firmer scientific and technological support, expanded agricultural weather services and demonstration projects.

Officials said the measures are meant to keep agricultural production stable and sustainable under changing climate conditions.

(By Zhang Jiahao)