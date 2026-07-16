Global mayors gather in Xishuangbanna to discuss sustainable urban development

(ECNS) -- On Thursday, mayors from Myanmar, Laos, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Cambodia and other countries participated in In-depth Group Dialogues during the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Xishuangbanna, sharing insights on how to achieve harmony between ecological conservation and urban development, and exploring ways to boost urban vitality through distinctive industries.

Held from July 14 to 16 under the theme “Rainforest & Home: Coexist, Co-create, Share,” the event brought together mayors from around the world in the heart of the rainforest to discuss sustainable urban development and build a greener future together.

Municipal leaders from around the world participate in in-depth group dialogues during the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Network/Huang Fang)

Representatives and guests from around the world participate in the Main Dialogue Session of the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue · Xishuangbanna in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Network/Huang Fang)

Representatives and guests pose for photos during the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue · Xishuangbanna in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Network/Huang Fang)

The "Window of Yunnan·Wind of the World" Photography Exhibition is held during the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue·Xishuangbanna in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: China News Network/Huang Fang)

（By Huang Fang, Liu Yimeng）