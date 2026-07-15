China's summer box office tops $440 million

(ECNS) -- China's 2026 summer movie season has generated more than 3 billion yuan (about $440 million) in box office revenue, including advance ticket sales, according to ticketing platform Maoyan.

Driving the strong performance is the comedy Kung Fu Soccer, which has grossed more than 655 million yuan within its first four days in theaters, ranking among the biggest hits of this year's summer movie season.

With the summer holiday now underway, cinemas nationwide are welcoming larger audiences as a diverse slate of new releases hits the big screen. This year's lineup spans genres including comedy, animation, historical drama, science fiction, action and realistic films, offering moviegoers a wide range of viewing options.

(By Kira)