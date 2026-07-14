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Sinopec completes restructuring of China National Aviation Fuel Group

2026-07-13 18:57:15Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Sinopec announced on Friday that it has completed the restructuring of China National Aviation Fuel Group (CNAF), making the company a wholly owned subsidiary in a move aimed at strengthening China's aviation fuel supply chain and improving industry coordination. 

The integrated company will integrate refining, fuel supply and airport fueling operations while accelerating the development and adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Industry observers said the restructuring will enhance the global competitiveness of China's aviation fuel sector and support the aviation industry's transition toward lower-carbon development.

(By Helen Mo, intern Zhou Hanjun)

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