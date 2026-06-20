Overseas Chinese assistance alliance launched to boost Tongliang enterprises' global expansion

By Liu Xinyu and Liang Qinqing

(ECNS) – The "Overseas Chinese Assistance Alliance for Tongliang Enterprises' Global Expansion" was officially launched on Thursday in Tongliang District of Chongqing, marking a substantive step in integrating the district's industries with overseas Chinese resources for global expansion.

The "Overseas Chinese Assistance Alliance for Tongliang Enterprises' Global Expansion" is launched in Tongliang District of Chongqing, June 18, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

The alliance was established at the "Overseas Chinese Empower Go-Global" International Economic and Trade Exchange Conference, where Tongliang district government departments signed agreements with representatives of overseas business associations and related enterprises.

The "Overseas Chinese Empower Go-Global" International Economic and Trade Exchange Conference is held in Tongliang District of Chongqing, June 18, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

Tongliang is a major industrial and manufacturing district in Chongqing, with the gross output value of industrial enterprises above the designated size reaching 54.662 billion yuan (about $7.56 billion) in 2025.

The district currently has 101 foreign trade entities, with key export industries including general machinery, printing materials and auto parts. Its trade network covers 120 countries and regions, including ASEAN, the European Union and Russia.

In the intelligent and connected new energy vehicle and motorcycle parts sector, Tongliang is guiding key auto parts suppliers to integrate into the supply chains of international vehicle manufacturers, promoting exports of high-value-added auto and motorcycle parts, and supporting the expansion of recreational motorcycles into European and African markets.

Also on Thursday, the 2026 Tongliang Entrepreneurs Conference brought together a number of overseas Chinese business representatives, who expressed strong confidence in the district's industrial base, strategic location and business environment.

They said they would leverage their overseas resources to deepen cooperation in industrial development, technology introduction, export expansion and cross-strait exchanges, helping Tongliang integrate into global markets.

The 2026 Tongliang Entrepreneurs Conference is held in Tongliang District of Chongqing, June 18, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

"From the perspective of overseas Chinese business leaders, Tongliang's core advantage lies in its mature and comprehensive industrial chain," said Weng Guoning, Chairman of the Confederation of Toronto Chinese Canadian Organizations.

Weng noted that Tongliang has a solid manufacturing base with well-developed supporting facilities, as well as abundant local agricultural products and raw materials, making it well-suited for two-way economic and trade cooperation with overseas markets.

Weng said he is planning to introduce advanced industries and technologies from Canada to Tongliang for in-depth collaboration with Tongliang enterprises, and related project negotiations are progressing in an orderly manner.

He also plans to leverage overseas Chinese association platforms to establish regular overseas promotion channels, helping Tongliang's distinctive industries and high-quality products reach international markets.

"During my visit to Tongliang, I was pleased to see that many local products are already being exported to Europe, with agricultural exports performing particularly well," said Liu Shaohui, Honorary President of the Ruijing Chinese Association in Sweden. Liu noted that Tongliang's agricultural products have broad potential for further overseas market expansion.

Tongliang District has been actively supporting local enterprises in exploring international markets. The district has filed 13 outbound investment projects, primarily in Thailand, Vietnam and other countries, focusing on notebook computer supporting industries. In 2025, Tongliang's actual outbound direct investment reached $13.72 million, up 194 percent year-on-year.