Saturday Jun 20, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Society

Two killed in fire at auto supplies market in central China

2026-06-20 09:06:34Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

A fire broke out at an auto supplies wholesale market in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, on Friday night, leaving two people dead and two others with minor injuries, local authorities said.

The fire broke out at around 9 p.m. at the market in the city's Jinshui District, authorities said. As of 1 a.m. Saturday, 30 people had been evacuated, all open flames had been extinguished and rescue operations had concluded.

The two injured had normal vital signs, and their injuries were not life-threatening, according to the authorities.

The fire started in a shop on the west side of the third floor of the building. Rubber materials, automotive decorative items and accessories were among the materials that caught fire.

Public security authorities have taken compulsory measures against the actual controller of the market. Follow-up work is underway, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]