Global initiative launched in Chongqing to promote innovative practices of NCD Convention

By Liu Xinyu

(ECNS) – A global initiative, "Co-Building Rules and Ecosystem: an initiative to promote innovative practices of the United Nations Convention on the Negotiable Cargo Documents (NCD)," was launched in Chongqing on Monday.

The initiative was jointly proposed by 60 domestic and international enterprises and associations from the production, trade, logistics and finance sectors.

“Co-Building Rules and Ecosystem: an initiative to promote innovative practices of the United Nations Convention on the Negotiable Cargo Documents (NCD)” is launched in Chongqing, June 1, 2026.(Photo provided to Ecns by the Chongqing Municipal Port and Logistics Office)

The launch took place during the "From Chongqing to Accra: The UN Convention on Negotiable Cargo Documents to Build a New Inclusive Global Trade Prospect" promotion event, co-hosted by the Chongqing Municipal People's Government and the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL).

Chongqing, the logistics and operation organization center of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, has long pioneered cross-border multimodal transport, document innovation and rules for land-based trade.

These practices have provided a solid foundation for the adoption of the NCD Convention by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2025.

The initiative urges all parties to actively study the mechanisms for mutual recognition of documents based on the spirit of the Convention, explore cross-border application of negotiable cargo documents under different modes of transport, reinforce exporters' control of the goods, enhance trade security, strengthen supply chain resilience, and accelerate the development of replicable and scalable application rules, thus achieving "One Document for End-to-End Seamless Transit."

It calls on all parties to jointly build an open and shared digital system, promote information connectivity among global railways, ports, customs, tax authorities, financial institutions, and other stakeholders, break down information barriers, and facilitate the integration of logistics, capital, and information flows, thus achieving "One-click Issuance, Multi-party Sharing."

The initiative encourages enterprises across the production, trade, logistics, and finance sectors globally to deepen cooperation, develop supply chain finance products tailored to the document, actively explore integrated services such as foreign exchange settlement, cross-border financing, and international insurance, and accelerate the creation of an international supply chain ecosystem that brings together logistics, trade, and finance, thus achieving "Integrated Services, Seamless Ecosystem."

It underscores the urgency of accelerating the exploration of the property attributes of negotiable cargo documents, calling for all parties to take the lead in conducting scenario-based innovations of the Convention on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, hold regular dialogue and exchanges, and share practical experiences, thus achieving "Innovate Locally, Share Globally," and contributing greater collective insights to the global implementation of the Convention.