All 128 injured in Shanxi coal mine blast now in stable condition: Official

All 128 people injured in a coal mine explosion in North China's Shanxi province are now in stable condition, including four patients who were previously in serious or critical condition, a local health official said on Saturday night.

Officials observe a moment of silence for the victims of a coal mine explosion in Shanxi province, North China, before a news conference is held on May 23, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Guo Junzhi, head of the health commission of Changzhi city, said at a news conference that the 124 patients with mild injuries had been transferred to tertiary hospitals for observation and treatment.

He said the two severe patients and two critical cases have each received targeted treatment plans developed by dedicated expert teams to reduce the risk of mortality, and all four are now in stable condition with no life-threatening risks.

Under the guidance of national-level and provincial-level expert teams, continued efforts will be made to refine treatment plans and provide follow-up care and rehabilitation, as well as psychological counselling. Professional teams will also be arranged to offer counselling, care and emotional support services, he added.

As of around 10:30 pm Saturday, 82 people had been confirmed dead following the blast at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county in Shanxi's Changzhi city, China Media Group reported. Two people remain missing.