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Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange opens polyester futures and options segment to overseas traders

2026-05-22 18:20:22Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

By Kan Li and Zhang Nan

Zhengzhou (CNS) - The Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) in Hunan Province opened its polyester futures and options segment to overseas traders on Friday, granting international access to seven related products.

The products include paraxylene futures and options, bottle-grade PET resin futures and options, polyester staple fiber futures and options, and purified terephthalic acid (PTA) options.

The move establishes a fully internationalized product system covering the entire polyester industry chain.

It will help global industry participants hedge risks and conduct price discovery, while further enhancing the global influence of "China prices."

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