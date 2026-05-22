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Chinese envoy praises South Korean president's criticism of anti-China reports

2026-05-22 16:04:36Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing on Friday praised President Lee Jae Myung for denouncing Korean media outlets accused of fabricating reports and fueling anti-China sentiment, according to Dai's post on X.

Dai said he hopes people from all walks of life in  South Korea will "discern right from wrong" and voluntarily reject fake news, discrimination, and inflammatory rhetoric, promoting mutual understanding and trust between the two nations.

(Screenshot of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's post on his X account on May 21, 2026.)

Lee on Thursday criticized Seoul Economic TV for airing a report that claimed "Chinese nationals suddenly buy 944 apartments in Gangnam, Seoul." He called the segment "a fake video report" and urged strict accountability.

Lee said verification showed only five purchases by Chinese nationals in Gangnam between January and April. 

He described the report as "an outright false report" and suggested it was deliberately fabricated to incite anti-China sentiment.

(By Gong Weiwei)

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