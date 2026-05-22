China expects record summer power demand

(ECNS) - China's peak summer electricity demand is expected to reach a record 1.6 billion kilowatts this year, about 90 million kilowatts higher than last summer, as authorities step up smart grid coordination and nationwide power dispatching to prevent shortages during extreme heat, according to media reports.

Li Chao, with China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's top economic planner, said at a briefing that the increase would be equivalent to adding the entire power load of central Henan province.

The commission said it would work with relevant agencies to ensure stable energy supplies through expanded generation capacity, stronger coal and hydropower reserves, and enhanced cross-regional electricity dispatching.

China added around 100 million kilowatts of new installed power generation capacity in the first four months of the year.

Authorities will also rely on the country's unified electricity market system to balance supply and demand nationwide and carry out emergency power transfers when needed, Li said.

The government plans to introduce tailored contingency plans for provinces facing tighter supply-demand conditions during the summer peak season.

(By Zhang Jiahao)