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Serbian President Vucic to pay state visit to China

2026-05-21 08:37:24Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will pay a state visit to China from May 24 to 28, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

This will be Vucic's first state visit to China.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang will meet with him respectively to exchange views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.

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