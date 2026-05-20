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China-led ISO standard on power grid corrosion testing takes effect

2026-05-20 16:19:42Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China's market regulator said on Wednesday that an international standard led by China on corrosion testing for power conductor materials had been formally approved and published by the International Organization for Standardization.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said the standard focuses on corrosion affecting copper, aluminum and alloy conductor materials widely used in global power transmission and distribution systems.

Corrosion has become a major challenge for long-term grid safety, especially in coastal and heavily polluted industrial regions, where more than 30% of conductor overheating and fracture problems are linked to corrosion, the regulator said.

The new standard establishes seven key testing indicators — including power output, sample specifications, wiring methods and testing temperature — to better simulate real operating conditions under alternating current and electromagnetic fields.

Authorities said the standard could reduce the gap between laboratory testing and real-world conditions by more than 50% and help lower maintenance costs by over 10% through improved corrosion forecasting and equipment lifespan assessments.

The regulator said the standard would support the development of advanced materials and smart grid technologies.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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