Chinese researchers achieve kilowatt-level wireless power transmission for space travel

(ECNS) - A Chinese research team has reported new advances in space-based solar power station technology and wireless microwave power transmission, including kilowatt-level power transmission over distances of more than 100 meters, according to media reports.

According to Xidian University in China, Duan Baoyan led this project, as he developed a ground verification system capable of wirelessly transmitting microwave power to multiple moving targets.

Space-based solar power systems are designed to collect solar energy in orbit and transmit it wirelessly to satellites, spacecraft, or ground facilities.

This concept is currently being explored by several countries and research institutions.Duan said the technology could function like a ‘microwave charging station' in space, reducing satellites' reliance on onboard solar panels.

The team said it had overcome several technical challenges related to long-distance, high-power and high-efficiency wireless transmission to multiple moving targets simultaneously.

According to test data released by the researchers, the system achieved direct-current transmission efficiency of 20.8% and output power of 1,180 watts over a distance of more than 100 meters.

The team also said an unmanned aerial vehicle received a stable 143 watts of wireless power while flying at 30 kilometers per hour from a distance of 30 meters away.

(By Zhang Jiahao)