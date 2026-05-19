Tuesday May 19, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Chinese researchers achieve kilowatt-level wireless power transmission for space travel

2026-05-19 12:33:22Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - A Chinese research team has reported new advances in space-based solar power station technology and wireless microwave power transmission, including kilowatt-level power transmission over distances of more than 100 meters, according to media reports.

According to Xidian University in China, Duan Baoyan led this project, as he developed a ground verification system capable of wirelessly transmitting microwave power to multiple moving targets.

Space-based solar power systems are designed to collect solar energy in orbit and transmit it wirelessly to satellites, spacecraft, or ground facilities.

This concept is currently being explored by several countries and research institutions.Duan said the technology could function like a ‘microwave charging station' in space, reducing satellites' reliance on onboard solar panels.

The team said it had overcome several technical challenges related to long-distance, high-power and high-efficiency wireless transmission to multiple moving targets simultaneously.

According to test data released by the researchers, the system achieved direct-current transmission efficiency of 20.8% and output power of 1,180 watts over a distance of more than 100 meters.

The team also said an unmanned aerial vehicle received a stable 143 watts of wireless power while flying at 30 kilometers per hour from a distance of 30 meters away.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]