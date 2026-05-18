Maya and Andean civilizations join hands with Chinese civilization in Beijing across mountains and oceans

By Xue Lingqiao

(ECNS) -- "Maize·Gold·Jaguar: A Grand Exhibition of Ancient Maya and Andean Civilizations" made its debut at the Beijing Capital Museum on Sunday, right before the 50th International Museum Day which falls on Monday.

This American civilizations exhibition features a 5,000-square-meter section dedicated to artifacts from the Americas and a 5,000-square-meter immersive experience zone.

Visitors can combine it with the museum's permanent exhibition of "A Powerful Testimony of Chinese Civilization – The General History of Beijing", to appreciate the Chinese civilization alongside the Maya and Andean civilizations within the same time and space.

The exhibition brings together about 800 fine pieces from more than 20 cultural institutions, setting new records for the Capital Museum in terms of both the number of exhibits and the scale of cooperating institutions.

Maize symbolizes the agricultural foundation and material basis on which the ancient American peoples relied for survival; the jaguar, a fierce beast unique to the American continent, serves as a sacred totem and symbol of power worshipped by both the Maya and Andean civilizations; gold however, within the Andean cultural system, represents the supreme religious faith and secular authority. Together, these three elements outline a complete picture of civilization, spanning from production and spiritual beliefs to power structures.

Swallowed by the rainforest, the great stone city-states of the Maya saw them weave the universe into complex calendrical cycles, inscribing hieroglyphs and the visages of god‑kings on countless stelae.

The Andean civilization, meanwhile, brings to mind the Andes lost in the clouds – a civilization that recorded its history with knotted cords and the stars, and which once erected the most resplendent golden empire in all of South America.

Chinese civilization and the ancient civilizations of the Americas share many striking similarities, including motifs such as rabbits, frogs, and dragons.

In China, the frog is linked to ancient fertility rites, water veneration, and rituals for summoning rain; in Mesoamerica, the frog serves as a key companion and emblem of the rain god, frequently appearing in iconography related to rainfall and fertility. Similarly, the Chinese dragon and the Mesoamerican feathered serpent are both imagined mythical beings that bear a close resemblance. In Chinese mythology, the moon goddess Chang'e is accompanied by a jade rabbit, while in Maya mythology, the moon goddess is likewise attended by a rabbit.

Across the vast distance, these two civilizations share an unspoken understanding, expressing their reverence and awe for nature through the imagery of animals.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Carlos Raul Vasquez Corrales, Peruvian ambassador to China, noted that the most lasting ties between civilizations are often forged through mutual understanding, respect, and a genuine appreciation for each other's identity. This exhibition, he said, is an invitation to discover and get to know contemporary Peru.

These spaces not only safeguard Peru's historical memory but also bring to light many profound similarities shared by Peruvian and Chinese civilizations: a deep regard for tradition, a reverence for nature, and the unbroken transmission of culture that links past and future, continuing to thrive today, he added.

He also said that culture has always been one of the most powerful bridges to bring the two peoples closer and enhance mutual understanding.

Professor Walter Alva, the archaeologist who excavated the Lord of Sipán's tomb in Peru, said in a media interview that many of the artifacts are being exhibited in China for the first time, and that this exhibition of Peruvian artifacts in China also marks an important encounter between two of the world's great civilizations.

On Sunday, the 2026 Beijing International Museum Day event also kicked off at the Capital Museum. Centered on the annual theme "Museums: Bridges Connecting the World," the event integrated major exhibitions, brand launches, and cultural exchanges, continuing to advance Beijing's construction as a national cultural center and a "city of museums."