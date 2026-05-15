Discover Chengdu, host city of Global Mayors Dialogue

The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue is being held from Wednesday to Friday in Chengdu, a vibrant megacity in southwest China where ancient heritage and modern innovation coexist in harmony. Famed for its giant pandas, fiery hot pot and laid-back lifestyle, Chengdu also stands at the forefront of technological development and urban vitality. From centuries-old teahouses and cultural landmarks to cutting-edge innovation hubs, the city offers a unique blend of tradition and progress, showcasing the dynamic spirit of contemporary China.