Thursday May 14, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China unveils new photonic quantum computer prototype, sets photon record

2026-05-14 13:22:48Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China's University of Science and Technology (USTC) said that its researchers had developed a new photonic quantum computing prototype capable of manipulating 3,050 photons, setting what the team described as a new world record in optical quantum computing.

The prototype, named "Jiuzhang-4," uses 1,024 squeezed-state inputs and 8,176 modes, according to a study published Wednesday in Nature.

USTC said that this machine solved a Gaussian boson sampling problem, which is a benchmark task widely used to test quantum computing performance and is exponentially faster than conventional computers.

According to the university, Jiuzhang-4 can generate one sample in just 25 microseconds, while the world's fastest supercomputers using classical algorithms would require more than 10^42 (1 tredecillion) years to complete the same calculation.

The research team was led by Pan Jianwei, Lu Chaoyang, Zhang Qiang and Liu Naile, in collaboration with several Chinese research institutes and laboratories.

Lu said that the team developed a high-efficiency optical source and a hybrid spatiotemporal interferometer, allowing a major expansion in connectivity and photon-processing capability compared with the earlier Jiuzhang-3 system, which handled 255 photons.

China has invested heavily in quantum computing, an emerging technology viewed as strategically important for future computing, communications, and national security applications.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]