Dubai Business Forum — China rescheduled to October in Shenzhen

(ECNS) -- The Dubai Chambers has rescheduled the 2026 Dubai Business Forum — China to Oct. 14 in Shenzhen, the chamber said Tuesday.

The Dubai Business Forum — China in Beijing in 2024 (File photo provided by Dubai Chambers)

The event, originally set for May, will bring together business leaders from Dubai and China to explore investment and trade opportunities, with discussions focusing on sectors including the digital economy, emerging technologies, logistics and advanced manufacturing.

Dubai Chambers said 292 new Chinese companies joined the chamber in the first quarter of 2026, bringing the total number of active Chinese member companies to 6,532.

Dubai has also reported a strong economic performance this year. The Dubai Financial Market recorded average daily trading exceeding 1 billion dirhams ($272 million) in the first quarter, while real estate transactions rose 31% year on year to 252 billion dirhams.

The Shenzhen event will mark the fifth international edition of the Dubai Business Forum and the second to be held in China, following a previous edition in Beijing in 2024 that attracted more than 800 business leaders.

(By Tang Yuxian)