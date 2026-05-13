China-led standard on digital product carbon footprint approved by IEC

(ECNS) -- A China-proposed international standard on digital product carbon footprint has been approved by the International Electrotechnical Commission, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The project, titled "Product Carbon Footprint (CFP) Digitalization — Part 2: CFP Data Exchange Format and Guidelines," marks China's first internationally approved standard in this field.

Product carbon footprint is a key indicator to measure emissions across a product's life cycle. However, inconsistent calculation standards and data exchange methods across the electronics and electrical product supply chain have made it difficult to effectively s carbon footprint data.

The new standard sets requirements for how carbon footprint data is formatted and exchanged, along with guidelines for its use across the electronics and electrical industries.

The project was led by Chinese experts with support from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada

Officials said the standard is expected to improve the consistency and transparency of carbon data across international supply chains.

(By Tang Yuxian)