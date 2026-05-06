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Chinese embassy lodges stern representations over UK sanctions against two Chinese entities

2026-05-06 11:10:50Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China firmly opposes the UK's sanctions on two Chinese entities and has lodged stern representations with the UK, according to the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The embassy spokesperson made the remarks on Tuesday in response to a question about the UK government's sanctions against certain entities and individuals in several countries for allegedly supplying drone components and other military goods to Russia.

The spokesperson said the UK's sanctions are unilateral measures with no basis in international law, and undermine the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

The spokesperson noted that China has remained committed to promoting peace talks and maintained strict control over the export of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations. Normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises should not be interfered with or affected.

"China will take strong measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," the spokesperson added.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

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