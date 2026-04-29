China reports major oil, gas discoveries as exploration expands

(ECNS) -- China has discovered 13 large oilfields with reserves exceeding 100 million metric tons and 26 gas fields with reserves above 100 billion cubic meters, the Ministry of Natural Resources said Wednesday.

The discoveries are part of a broader push to expand domestic energy exploration, with oil and gas a key focus, the ministry said.

In the Tarim, Ordos and Bohai Bay basins alone, 225 large and medium-sized oil and gas fields were discovered, with cumulative investment approaching 450 billion yuan ($61 billion).

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), newly proven geological reserves of petroleum and hydrocarbon gas increased by 51.7% and 44.2%, respectively, according to official data.

China has also expanded exploration into deeper and offshore areas. A scientific drilling project reached depths of more than 10,000 meters, while the "Deep Sea No. 1" gas field has boosted offshore production, which now exceeds 90 million metric tons annually.

(By Tang Yuxian)