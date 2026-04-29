China to host Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit in Beijing

(ECNS) -- China will host the 2026 Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit in Beijing on May 18, bringing together business leaders to discuss economic trends, trade and emerging technologies, organizers said Wednesday.

The event, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), will include an opening ceremony, a plenary session and two parallel forums.

Organizers said discussions will focus on new quality productive forces of economic growth, the role of artificial intelligence in trade and investment, and closer integration between manufacturing and services.

The summit will also release the 2026 Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit Beijing Initiative, which calls on the global business community to work together on fostering new drivers for global economic growth and creating a more resilient and sustainable landscape of mutually beneficial development.

Launched in 2022, the annual event has become an important platform for communication, cooperation and shared development between Chinese and international business communities.

（By Tang Yuxian）