Kuwait Airways resumes flights as airport operations normalize

Kuwait Airways said Sunday that operations at Terminal 4 of Kuwait International Airport are running smoothly, as the national carrier resumed flights following the reopening of the country's airspace.

According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), acting CEO of Kuwait Airways Abdulwahab Al-Shatti said that initial flights have departed for Cairo, Amman, Delhi, Mumbai, and Manila, marking the start of a phased return.

"Services will expand gradually in the coming weeks," Al-Shatti said, with a focus on efficiency and safety.

He praised coordination with aviation authorities and thanked staff for maintaining operations from Dammam in Saudi Arabia during the suspension period.

The airline plans to serve 35 destinations this week, with 13 routes already resumed and more pending approvals.

Kuwait reopened its airspace on Thursday following a temporary closure that began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, triggering a region-wide conflict.