ASEAN backs U.S.-Iran ceasefire, calls for safe navigation in Strait of Hormuz

By Zhang Xinglong

Manila (CNS) -- ASEAN foreign ministers voiced support on Monday for the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and called for safeguarding navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring its critical role in global energy security.

The ministers made the remarks during the Second Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, convened virtually by Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro as chair, to discuss the evolving Middle East situation and its broader implications.

The Second Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the situation in the Middle East is held virtually on April 13, 2026. (Photo provided by the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs)

They welcomed the ceasefire as a positive step that creates space for diplomacy, while urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint and return to dialogue and negotiation as the only viable path toward lasting peace and stability.

Discussions also focused on the spillover effects of the crisis, particularly on energy and food security. In response, ASEAN agreed to intensify coordination among relevant sectoral bodies, highlighting the need for cross-pillar cooperation across the political-security, economic and socio-cultural communities.

They also discussed the possible establishment of a dedicated crisis communication protocol to facilitate timely and secure information-sharing, coordinated responses, consistent public messaging, and public reassurance during major regional crises.

As ASEAN chair, the Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to regional solidarity, economic integration and policy coordination in addressing cross-cutting challenges.

The upcoming 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu will prioritize energy security, food security, and the safety and welfare of ASEAN nationals, according to Philippine officials.