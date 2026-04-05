From sightseeing to immersion: How foreign travelers are redefining tourism in China

Say goodbye to whirlwind, checklist-style sightseeing—foreign visitors to China are discovering entirely new ways to experience the country.

Recently, a large-scale pet-friendly tour group from South Korea arrived in Qingdao, China's Shandong Province for a leisurely three-day trip. At the same time, more than 50 South Korean tourists explored the seaside city by bicycle.

A South Korean pet-friendly inbound tour group arrived in Qingdao on April 1 for a three-day trip. (Photoed by Guan Yuxuan)

The shift from “box-ticking travel” to “experience and explore” reflects a broader transformation toward personalized, in-depth travel among inbound visitors to China.

Statistics show that in 2025, China received over 150 million inbound tourist visits, a year-on-year increase of more than 17%. A report released by the China Tourism Academy, titled China Inbound Tourism Development Report 2024–2025, indicates that demand from international tourists will continue to grow. With increasingly diverse preferences, inbound travelers are driving the expansion of more varied tourism offerings.

“This is my first time traveling abroad with my dog, and the experience is especially meaningful,” said a South Korean pet owner, “We had a wonderful time in Qingdao. I’ve shared many moments from the trip on my social media, and I’m really looking forward to visiting China again.”

While pet-friendly travel opens up new possibilities for “companion-style tourism,” cycling tours offer foreign visitors a way to connect with the city at “zero distance.”

The South Korean cycling group’s route linked Qingdao’s old town, golden coastline, and scenic mountain-sea roads. By riding at a relaxed pace with frequent stops, participants were able to deepen their experience.

“Cycling is a great way to get to know a city,” said Mr. Hong, leader of the South Korean cycling group. “Qingdao’s convenient transportation, the ever-present coastal and mountain views, and the distinctive street food all impressed us. We’re no longer just checking off attractions—we’re riding straight into local life.”

South Korean tourists explore Qingdao by bikes. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

As China’s inbound tourism market continues to gain momentum in recent years, foreign travelers’ expectations and preferences are also changing significantly. Emerging travel styles such as pet-friendly trips, cycling tours, and rural stays are quietly gaining popularity, becoming new growth drivers in the inbound tourism sector.

In Xi'an, foreign visitors stroll through historic neighborhoods dressed in traditional Hanfu attire. In Chengdu, Sichuan opera experiences and tea culture workshops have become popular choices. In Yunnan, rural stays are especially favored...More and more international tourists are immersing themselves in authentic, vibrant local life through in-depth experiences.

According to Dong Zhiwen, a professor in the Department of Tourism at Ocean University of China, the rise of these new travel formats reflects the continuous upgrading and integration-driven innovation of China’s cultural and tourism offerings.

“Meeting the personalized and diverse needs of tourists is at the heart of China’s high-quality tourism development. It is also the direction for service upgrades across the industry—bringing fresh travel experiences to visitors while injecting new momentum into the inbound tourism market,” he said.